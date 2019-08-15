Gordon Tunstall Sells 1,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gordon Tunstall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $52,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $51,520.00.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 7,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $9,923,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $6,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

