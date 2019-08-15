GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Short Interest Update

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE GPX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

