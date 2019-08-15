Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Buys $266,400.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $266,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GTE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 925,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,853. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

