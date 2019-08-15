Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

GPMT stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.84, a quick ratio of 28.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Alpart sold 3,128 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $59,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,610 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $30,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $133,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

