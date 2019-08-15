Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GO. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GO traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 354,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,982. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,530 shares of company stock worth $1,287,660.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $2,150,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

