Grocery Outlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the average volume of 69 call options.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,530 shares of company stock worth $1,287,660 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GO stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.46. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,982. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

