GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.95

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.95 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 27296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Get GrubHub alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,926 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $214,636,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $169,000. VGI Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $49,895,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.