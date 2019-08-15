Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 97.4% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.36. 4,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.92. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

