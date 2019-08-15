Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 282.34% and a negative net margin of 780.75%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

