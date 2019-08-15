GXChain Price Tops $1.13 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00010926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, QBTC, OTCBTC and Gate.io. GXChain has a total market cap of $73.73 million and $5.95 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,823,275 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, QBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

