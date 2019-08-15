Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Sells $63,284.25 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dan Goldstein sold 39 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $4,265.43.

On Monday, June 10th, Dan Goldstein sold 192 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $20,040.96.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dan Goldstein sold 1,107 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $114,297.75.

NYSE:HAE opened at $134.80 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 690.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after buying an additional 768,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 700.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after buying an additional 381,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,580,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,625,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,176,000 after buying an additional 202,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,838,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

