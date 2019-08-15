Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $264,077,000 after buying an additional 683,635 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,981 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 47,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 347,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,584,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.