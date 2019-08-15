Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,821.50 ($23.80).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.30) target price (up previously from GBX 1,575 ($20.58)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

HL traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company had a trading volume of 968,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,020.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.71. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

