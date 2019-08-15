Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSTG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hastings Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a sell rating and a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hastings Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 210.79 ($2.75).

Shares of LON HSTG opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

