Haven Protocol Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $298,040.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,357.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.01808950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03084238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00737433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00789597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00489067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00134203 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

