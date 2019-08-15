Hayden Royal LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 9,213,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,285,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.