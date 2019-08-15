Hayden Royal LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 218,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

