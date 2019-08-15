Hayden Royal LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 127,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $88.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.