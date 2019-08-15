HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $123.27 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

