Head-To-Head Analysis: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) versus Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 1 1 2.75 Redwood Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $118.28 million 3.68 $38.60 million $1.39 10.84 Redwood Trust $453.00 million 3.64 $119.60 million $1.78 9.48

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 32.10% 9.29% 2.38% Redwood Trust 21.26% 10.99% 1.41%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

