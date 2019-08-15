Head-To-Head Comparison: Msci (NYSE:MSCI) and Radware (NYSE:RDWR)

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Msci alerts:

92.1% of Msci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Msci shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Msci and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Msci 39.27% -599.92% 14.50% Radware 7.84% 6.35% 4.26%

Volatility and Risk

Msci has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Msci pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Radware does not pay a dividend. Msci pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Msci has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Msci and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Msci 0 4 3 0 2.43 Radware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Msci presently has a consensus price target of $219.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Radware has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Radware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Msci.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Msci and Radware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Msci $1.43 billion 12.93 $507.89 million $5.35 40.92 Radware $234.40 million 4.85 $11.73 million $0.29 88.03

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Msci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Msci beats Radware on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.