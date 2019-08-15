Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 11,955,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,863,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $750.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

