Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 23,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 357,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 278.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

