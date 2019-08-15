Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €94.72 ($110.14).

FRA HEN3 opened at €84.08 ($97.77) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a fifty day moving average of €89.64.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

