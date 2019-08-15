Hexx (HXX) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.01820180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.03041567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00744100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00802971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00491592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00135028 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

