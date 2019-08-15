Hi Mutual Society Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $283,907.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.49 or 0.04629456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048088 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

HMC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

