Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $223.40. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 478,441 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highland Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $807.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.29.

Highland Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:HGM)

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

