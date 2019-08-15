HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Trading Down 5.8%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $44.28, approximately 2,495,384 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,141,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,333,000 after buying an additional 167,811 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 118.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

