Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 481,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,929,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,206,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 220,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Home Bancshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 639,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $60,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $843,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

