Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.22. The company had a trading volume of 66,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.72.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

