HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0044

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $744,526.00 and $94,060.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00273911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.01342662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00096520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000437 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

