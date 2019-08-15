Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $547,787.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,480 shares of company stock worth $1,230,599 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 90,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

