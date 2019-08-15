Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

LON:HSW opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. Hostelworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.40.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

