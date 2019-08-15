Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.09.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

HLI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.01. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,352. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORIX Corp USA raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 4,109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,409,000 after acquiring an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,231,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,296,000 after acquiring an additional 377,933 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,097,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

