Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Hudson Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 12,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.13. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

