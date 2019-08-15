Hush Price Reaches $0.0217 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Hush has a total market capitalization of $122,180.00 and $187.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00496998 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002711 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.