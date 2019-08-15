Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Hits $8.11 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $368,931.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Fatbtc, BitForex and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,503,999,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, Mercatox, IDAX, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

