Hydro Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,518.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $86,518.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.96 or 0.04638663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

