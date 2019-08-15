Hydrogen Trading Up 108.8% This Week (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydrogen token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Token Store, Bittrex and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Token Store, Bittrex, Upbit, DEx.top, IDAX, IDEX, BitMart, Fatbtc, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

