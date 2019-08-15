IceChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, IceChain has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. IceChain has a market cap of $5,160.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IceChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.06 or 0.04495557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain Profile

IceChain is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,927,854 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io.

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.