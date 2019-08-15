ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.50.

Shares of ICUI opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $312.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.12. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.81.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total transaction of $1,701,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,010,904. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

