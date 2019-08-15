Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Issues Earnings Results

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ideanomics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

