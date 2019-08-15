Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 7.8%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 809,491 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 608,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

