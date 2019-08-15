IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IHS Markit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 329.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,770. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.54.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.