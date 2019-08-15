IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $119,021.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $119,021.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,815,674 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LBank, CoinTiger, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, OEX, CoinBene, DDEX, Cashierest, Allbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

