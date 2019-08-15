II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.16 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

IIVI opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. II-VI has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.42.

In other news, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $493,477.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

