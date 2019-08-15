Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,300 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.36, for a total value of $951,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.77. 602,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus reduced their target price on Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

