Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Short Interest Update

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Image Sensing Systems stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 4,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04. Image Sensing Systems has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

