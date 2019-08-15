Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISNS opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04. Image Sensing Systems has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

