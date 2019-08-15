Incent (INCNT) Market Cap Hits $12.49 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Incent has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $33,362.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00270301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.01325175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.